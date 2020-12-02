Thursday, December 3, 2020
Laval city council

Laval buys INRS’s riverside property for use as future public park

The City of Laval says it has purchased a large riverside green space on des Prairies Blvd. in Laval-des-Rapides, with an historic building on...
Collège Citoyen teacher receives Governor General’s Award for Excellence in Teaching

By Laval News Staff
Francis Lalande.

Francis Lalande’s winning project combined bicycling and Lachine Canal history

A teacher from the Laval-based Collège Citoyen was presented last week with the Governor General’s Award for Excellence in Teaching for a project involving the history of bicycling.

Francis Lalande’s project, ‘Histoire à vélo,’ invited students to take part in a bicycle tour with historic overtones along the Lachine Canal in the Montreal neighbourhood of Lachine. In addition, he filmed the tour with a Go Pro video camera.

“I can only express my gratitude towards Canada’s National History Society which recognizes the work of teachers,” said Lalande. “This award is a personal victory, but it also bears witness to my pride to work in an environment that is stimulating and encouraing.”

“All across Canada, the laureates work every day to empower students, connect with communities and tell stories of the past — inspiring and engaging us with their passion for history,” said Janet Walker, president and CEO of Canada’s History Society which administers the awards. “I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to all of the 2020 recipients.”

The Governor General’s History Awards are administered by Canada’s History Society and recognize excellence in five categories: Community Programming, Museums, Popular Media, Scholarly Research, and Teaching. The awards are Canada’s top history honours and involve the leading agencies of Canada’s history and heritage community. Each award category is administered by the presenting organization and has its own jury, selection process and prize structure.

Canada’s History Society is a national charitable organization with a mission to promote greater popular interest in Canadian history through its magazines, Canada’s History (formerly The Beaver) and Kayak: Canada’s History Magazine for Kids, as well as its education and award programs.

