City Watch – June 26th, 2019

(TLN) The City of Laval’s executive-committee made several decisions at its June 5 and June 12 meetings involving street repairs, land conservation and special appointments.

Champfleury agreement

During the June 12 meeting, the executive-committee recommended to city council that it approve a more than $347,000 agreement with the Association des résidents de Champfleury regarding the management, maintenance and supervision of the Champfleury community centre from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2023.

The committee approved a partnership agreement between the Fondation Cité de la Santé, the Fondation du Centre jeunesse de Laval and the Centre de réadaptation en dépendance Laval concerning the granting of a $125,000 subsidy made through the Fonds Place-du-Souvenir.

Lots given to company

The executive-committee recommended to council to award property lots to Cojalac Inc. (lot no 1 for $1,964,692.80 and lot no 2 for $1,357,624.80 (total taxes included) for the execution on demand of repair works on borders and sidewalks in cement everywhere on the territory.

The committee also approved the awarding of a contract to Réhabilitation Du O Inc. for $122,000 for work on the pavement of some sections of Marsolais St. The work is to correct drainage problems residents have complained about.

Special appointments

The executive-committee also recommended designating Pierre Lemieux, Ph. D. as an independent member representing the City of Laval on the board of the Centre québécois d’innovation en biotechnologie (CQIB) for a two-year renewable mandate. Jean-Marc Juteau, Ph. D. was also designated to represent the city on the board of the CQIB.

During the June 5 meeting, the executive-committee recommended city council name an alley on lot 1,406,150 in the cadaster of Québec “Kabylie Lane,” in keeping with a recommendation with the city’s toponymy committee. Similarly, the executive-committee also recommended naming a meeting hall at the Guimond complex the Michel Demers Room, based also on a recommendation of the toponymy committee.

Bois de l’Équerre

The executive-committee recommended to city council the purchase of a lot measuring 897.4 square metres located east of de la Volière Ave. inside a special zone at the Bois de l’Équerre in Fabreville. The lot is being acquired by the city for conservation purposes for $50000.

And the executive-committee recommended the installation of signs saying “No stopping at all times” on the north side of the roadway at a curve located near 755 Saint-Martin Blvd. West in order to improve security for motorists in the area.