City tables a ‘realistic and lucid’ budget for 2024

Mayor Boyer focuses on essentials, without cutting services

As announced by Mayor Stéphane Boyer in November, the average household property owner in Laval will be paying 4.8 per cent more in taxes next year, representing a $162 increase on a $440,742 house since last year.

The budget endorsed by council amounts to $1.17 billion for next year. According to a statement issued by the city, the administration hopes this year to limit the tax burden on residents, while increasing revenues to make up for things like inflation.

“On the eve of 2024, I am well aware the wallets of taxpayers in Laval are being rudely tested,” said Boyer, while adding that the city is facing many of the same challenges. “This is why our teams have been mandated to optimize how they do things in order to generate savings, so that more maneuverability can be achieved.”

In spite of certain unavoidable hikes in expenses and the city’s responsibility to keep supporting mass transit, Boyer insisted his administration was in a position to table a budget that was responsible and rigorous.

“This exercise puts emphasis on that which is essential, while allowing us to maintain services, although without adding to the tax burden of Laval residents,” he said.

Yannick Langlois, the city councillor for L’Orée-des-Bois who is responsible for Laval’s finances, said factors such as interest rate increases and hikes in the cost of goods and services put pressure on the city, although administrators succeeded in introducing measures to limit their expenses.

He called Laval’s budget 2024 “realistic and lucid, without having to cut services, in order to continue to answer to the growing needs of the population.

“The city is an excellent financial position,” added Langlois, “as attested to by the fact we continue to maintain Standard and Poor’s AA+ credit rating, which is the highest for a Quebec municipality. We can be proud of this.”

Some facts from budget 2024

Creating better security

The city is investing $7.8 million in the Laval Police Dept. for the period 2023-2028 to deal more effectively with urban violence.

$1.6 million has been allotted at the Laval Fire Dept. for new equipment and new resources.

An additional $700,000 is going to the Laval Police to beef up their street and road security enforcement.

Laval’s 9-1-1 emergency phone line will be receiving improvements.

Improving services

$4.4 million will be spent improving the city’s technological abilities with regards to digital access to services and information.

$1.8 million is set aside for getting the Complexe aquatique, now under construction, up and running.

$700,000 will be spent to help improve the issuance of construction and renovation permits issued by the city’s urban planning department.

A greener city

$2.4 million on the city’s climate plan, to deal with concrete “heat islands,” while also contributing to the green canopy (more trees).

$800,000 to make municipal buildings more environmentally sustainable.

Supporting social services