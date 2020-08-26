City of Laval acquires a wooded lot in Sainte-Rose

Laval extends its green spaces along the Mille Îles River

The City of Laval says it recently acquired a wooded lot in Sainte-Rose along the banks of the Mille Îles River, with financial help from the provincial government and the CMM, with the ultimate goal of conserving forested areas in the area.

According to the city, the move, which was also assisted by the Éco-Nature environmental group, will allow Laval to extend the amount of territory it has along the riverside to more than 1,200 metres. The city’s ultimate goal is to make as much space along the river accessible to residents and visitors.

Part of bigger plan

The city says the purchase is part of the overall goals set out in its strategic master urban plan, as well as the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal’s Plan métropolitain d’aménagement et de développement (PMAD).

Total cost for the purchase was $845,000, to which Laval contributed $311,667. The Quebec government also contributed $233,333. Éco-Nature contributed $300,000 $, which it obtained through the Canada Nature Fund.

According to the city, the newly-acquired land will be annexed to the Berge des Baigneurs, also along the river, and which is an area the City of Laval currently has set out to improve.

A promising project

“Thanks to the support of outstanding partners, this promising project demonstrates our willingness to turn Laval into a city that is greener and more welcoming and determined to develop the urban fabric with sustainability in mind,” said Mayor Marc Demers.

“There can be no doubt that our insularity is a strength. That is why we wish to develop this unique character, which starts with the preservation and accessibility to our river banks.”

“The government of Quebec is happy to have supported the acquisition of a precious space for Laval and the greater metropolitan region,” said delegated Transport Minister and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region Chantal Rouleau.

Conserving heritage

“This is a concrete gesture which we have taken together for the conservation of natural heritage that is so rich and fragile. I share the pride of all those who contributed to this project that will benefit the population, most notably by allowing access to the river sides.”

“This initiative by the City of Laval is excellent news for the region and its citizens now and in the future, but also for visitors,” said Montreal mayor Valerie Plante who also presides the CMM.

“It allows us to make one more step towards our common objective, which is to protect 17 per cent to the metropolitan territory, while contributing to the preservation of the banks of this treasure which is the Mille Îles River, one of the strong identifying symbols of the region.”