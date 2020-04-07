City inviting Laval residents to buy veggies local

[dfp_ads id=6022]

Following the Quebec government’s decree that agriculture is an essential service during the COVID-19 crisis, the City of Laval is inviting residents to think of buying local this summer when making their fruit and vegetable purchases.

The government’s decree means that the vast majority of greenhouses and market garden stalls in Laval will remain open this summer should the COVID-19 situation continue longer than predicted.

“We are inviting the population to encourage Laval’s agricultural businesses and to buy local,” says city councillor for Sainte-Dorothée Ray Khalil, who is responsible for agriculture dossiers on the executive-committee.