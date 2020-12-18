Sunday, December 20, 2020
English speaking relations

Report on consultation with English Quebecers gets thumbs-up from Skeete

Support coming for Anglos to improve their French, says Sainte-Rose MNA Sainte-Rose CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete, who is Parliamentary Assistant to Premier François Legault for...
Home Celebrations
CelebrationsQuebec

Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette’s Christmas message uses sign language

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
Seen here from the left are Ta Nea manager/editor Antonis Botsikas, graphic designer Costas Hovris, Connec-T founder and president Sylvain Noël, Newsfirst Multimedia co-publisher George Guzmas, Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette and Newsfirst Multimedia co-publisher George Bakoyannis.

Season’s Greetings 2020 recorded at Laval News editorial offices

When Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette was contemplating what to say in his Christmas this year, he decided he wanted to do something that would be a little bit different.

As such, Ouellette arranged to video-record his holiday wishes to his constituents this year at the Laval News’s offices on Notre Dame Blvd. in the heart of Chomedey.

Sign language will be used

But in addition to this, Ouellette also asked an interpreter for the hearing impaired to help share his message through sign language, so that those with hearing limitations would be fully included.

‘None of my citizens in Chomedey will be left out,’ says Ouellette

“None of my citizens in Chomedey will be left out,” said Ouellette.

Martin Asselin of Spectacle Interface was chosen as the LSQ (Quebec Sign Language) performer and Valérie Gagnon-Laniel is coordinating and supervising the entire work.

Laval-based Connec-T, a video services provider specializing in assistance for the visually- and hearing-impaired, is facilitating the recording of Ouellette’s message.

Facilitating the message

“Connec-T is happy to reconnect with our MP for Chomedey, Guy Ouellette,” the non-profit organization said, adding that, after Ouellette’s fully accessible swearing-in event in October 2018, Ouellette gave Connec-T a mandate to produce his Christmas wishes 2020.

“The professional ties that unite Mr. Ouellette and Connec-T are the fruit of the particular affection of the Member for Chomedey for Universal Accessibility that Mr. Sylvain Noël has developed in Laval since 2013-2014,” they added, referring to the organization’s founder and president.

Previous articleNo paving on Patrick St., complains a fed-up Laval-Les Îles home-owner
Next articleProposed law targets vandals of first responder memorials
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES
Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete visits Agape Senior Wellness Centre

Report on consultation with English Quebecers gets thumbs-up from Skeete

De Cotis unites with merchants to assist families at Christmas

Proposed law targets vandals of first responder memorials