Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette’s Christmas message uses sign language

Season’s Greetings 2020 recorded at Laval News editorial offices

When Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette was contemplating what to say in his Christmas this year, he decided he wanted to do something that would be a little bit different.

As such, Ouellette arranged to video-record his holiday wishes to his constituents this year at the Laval News’s offices on Notre Dame Blvd. in the heart of Chomedey.

Sign language will be used

But in addition to this, Ouellette also asked an interpreter for the hearing impaired to help share his message through sign language, so that those with hearing limitations would be fully included.

‘None of my citizens in Chomedey will be left out,’ says Ouellette

“None of my citizens in Chomedey will be left out,” said Ouellette.

Martin Asselin of Spectacle Interface was chosen as the LSQ (Quebec Sign Language) performer and Valérie Gagnon-Laniel is coordinating and supervising the entire work.

Laval-based Connec-T, a video services provider specializing in assistance for the visually- and hearing-impaired, is facilitating the recording of Ouellette’s message.

Facilitating the message

“Connec-T is happy to reconnect with our MP for Chomedey, Guy Ouellette,” the non-profit organization said, adding that, after Ouellette’s fully accessible swearing-in event in October 2018, Ouellette gave Connec-T a mandate to produce his Christmas wishes 2020.

“The professional ties that unite Mr. Ouellette and Connec-T are the fruit of the particular affection of the Member for Chomedey for Universal Accessibility that Mr. Sylvain Noël has developed in Laval since 2013-2014,” they added, referring to the organization’s founder and president.