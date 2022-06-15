Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette awards 10 National Assembly Medals

Community leaders receive distinctive honor recognizing their efforts

(Newsfirst) Chomedey Independent MNA Guy Ouellette had no political announcements to make on June 2.

That evening at the Château Royal belonged to 10 people who either live or work in Chomedey and who were presented by Ouellette with the National Assembly Medal.

Noting the great number of cultural communities who make their homes in Chomedey – including the Armenians, the Portuguese and the Greeks – Ouellette said the riding he has served for the past 15 years is rich with cultural diversity, while also having a very strong sense of community spirit.

The 10 National Assembly Medal recipients as seen at the Château Royal on June 2 with Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette. (Photo: Newsfirst Multimedia)

The names of this year’s recipients

France Boisclair (for her efforts as community activist);

Odette Sonia Baudelot (for her efforts as a community volunteer);

Adel Iskander (for achievements and contributions to the Laval and Quebec social community);

L’Association des projets Charitables Islamiques (AICP) (involvement by members in the improvement of Laval and Quebec communities);

Demetre Costopoulos (for volunteering and achievements promoting Greek culture to the Laval and Quebec social Communities);

Denis Marinos (for friendship and contributions to the Laval and Quebec social communities);

Emanuel De Medeiros (for contributing to the Portuguese and Laval communities);

Hovig Tufenkjian (for friendship, social commitment and contributions towards advancing Armenian culture in Laval and Quebec);

Soeur Mariette Desrochers (an outstanding woman who has made a difference for more than 20 years for those in Laval who are in need);

Martin C. Barry (for achievements and contributions to the Quebec social community over the last 15 years, as a Laval News journalist and photographer, for covering political and community issues with transparency and rigor).

Who gets the Medals

Among the recipients of National Assembly Medals presented by Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette on June 2 was long-time Laval News reporter and photographer Martin C. Barry. (Photo: Newsfirst Multimedia)

According to a description on the Quebec National Assembly website, the National Assembly Medal is awarded by the Members of the Assembly:

To people of their choice who are deserving of recognition, or

As an official gift to Members of other parliaments, elected officials or other public figures during parliamentary missions outside Quebec or protocol receptions at the Parliament Building.

Medal Characteristics

Composition: bronze, lacquered antique finish;

Reverse: effigy of Jean-Antoine Panet, the first Speaker of the House of Assembly of Lower Canada (before 1968, the President of the Assembly was called the Speaker). The effigy reproduces part of the painting, The Language Debate, by Charles Huot, that hangs in the National Assembly Chamber of the Parliament Building. A miniature replica of the Medal of the National Assembly is also sold at the National Assembly gift shop.