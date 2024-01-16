CAQ MNAs donate $25,000 to Centre de bénévolat et moisson Laval

A few days before Christmas, Laval’s four CAQ MNAs joined together to donate $25,000 to the Centre de bénévolat et moisson Laval.

“This financial assistance was necessary so that Moisson Laval could meet the growing demand for food aid,” said Christopher Skeete, MNA for Sainte-Rose and minister responsible for the Laval region.

From the left, David Arseneault, political attaché for the riding of Laval-des-Rapides, Valérie Schmaltz, MNA for Vimont, Alice Abou-Khalil, MNA for Fabre, Jean Gagnon, executive director of the Centre de bénévolat et moisson Laval, and Christopher Skeete, MNA for Sainte-Rose and minister responsible for the Laval region.

“I would like to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the volunteers who are working hard during this difficult time,” he added.

“The Centre de bénévolat et Moisson Laval, through its admirable work, resolves any situation of need for food with respect and dignity,”said the MNA for Fabre, Alice Abou-Khalil. “By fighting hunger and poverty, this exceptional organization is making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Jean Gagnon, executive director of the Centre de bénévolat et moisson Laval, thanked the four MNAs for their support for the cause. “It’s a commitment of solidarity for the community and it helps us too,” he said.

“They join forces and respond to a crying need in society: hunger. We have seen it more and more in recent months, the demands have exploded, the needs have increased, even at the level of people who work.”