Canada and Quebec invest $9.2 million in Laval’s water infrastructure

Move seeks to ensure adequate service, while stimulating the economy

Elected officials from the governments of Canada and Quebec gathered at Laval city hall last Friday to announce a combined $9.2 million in federal and provincial subsidies to upgrade the City of Laval’s water management infrastructure.

Alfred-Pellan MP Angelo Iacono and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete announced funding for two infrastructure projects to improve municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems in the Laval region.

A Quebec-Canada project

The projects involve replacing close to nine kilometers of drinking water, storm water and wastewater pipes, and installing new storm water pipes as well as associated road restoration and roadway landscaping.

Ottawa is investing more than $4.6 million through its Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. Quebec is also investing more than $4.6 million through the Fonds pour l’infrastructure municipale d’eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

Alfred-Pellan MP Angelo Iacono, centre, announces financial aid from Ottawa to the City of Laval for water infrastructure upgrading, with Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete on the left, and Laval executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer on the right side of the table. Photo: Martin C. Barry

For its part, the City of Laval will contribute $2.3 million towards the projects. Federal–provincial contributions, announced in August by both governments, are part of a $637.8 million investment to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

Ensuring safe, reliable water

“In collaboration with our provincial and regional partners, we are implementing two projects in Laval to ensure safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater collection systems,” said Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, speaking on behalf of Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities in the Trudeau cabinet.

“Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services,” she continued. “Modern and efficient water infrastructure is vital to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities.”

Building healthy communities

“When it comes to water management, residents of Laval expect sound environmental practices,” said Iacono. “It is for this reason that investing in essential services, such as water infrastructure, is vital to building healthy communities. With today’s announcement, we are ensuring Laval residents have a sustainable, reliable and resilient drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.”

“We are delighted with the announcement of these investments in Laval,” said Skeete, speaking on behalf of Quebec Environment Minister and Minister Responsible for Laval Benoit Charette. “The replacement of water pipes in the city will not only modernize aging infrastructure, but will also help reduce significant water loss from underground networks. This is a win-win situation for both the economy and the environment.”

Boyer said Laval has good water

“Laval is pleased to be taking part in this announcement this morning,” said Laval executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer, speaking on behalf of Mayor Marc Demers, while noting that the city allotted nearly $200 million in capital funding in 2014-2015 to overhaul its water processing facilities.

“We have some of the finest water in Quebec and we’re very proud of it,” he added. He said the money from Ottawa and Quebec will help maintain Laval’s water treatment system. “We have nearly 250 kilometres of water network to maintain and it grows larger every day.”

Other Quebec-Canada projects

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities. As part of the same plan, the federal government has invested over $6.2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec.

The government of Quebec’s Fonds pour l’infrastructure municipale d’eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion. Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.