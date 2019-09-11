Laval launches back-to-school safety campaign

(TLN) Several elected officials and police officers from the Laval Police Department met on Sept. 6 at the Eureka School in Laval to draw attention to the safety of students during the back-to-school period.

A campaign supported by the city and the police is called “Débarque-moi au bon endroit” (Let Me Off in the Right Spot). The police were on hand to hand out courtesy “good driving” tickets to motorists passing through the area while following all the rules of the road properly.

Mayor Marc Demers was accompanied by Laval Police chief Pierre Brochet, Commission scolaire de Laval president Louise Lortie, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board president Paolo Galati, Eureka School principal Amélie Fortin, Laval city councillor responsible for youth issues Aline Dib, Auteuil city councillor Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier, Laval Police officer Lyne Chartier and Eureka School students Philémon Henry-Fortin and Samar Ethéart, élèves.