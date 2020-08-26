Back to school 2020

It is that time of the year again and our most

beloved treasures are heading back to school.

Our paper to reminds everyone of the basic

driving precautions to protect our children

around the school zones.



It is important to respect the signage in the

loading areas around schools. The objective is to

allow all parents to drop their child off at school

in complete safety. It is therefore important to

leave the space when your child has reached

the schoolyard.

If your child does not use school transport and you are going to take it back to school and

pick it up after the end of the day, you have an

important role to play, especially if you are there

during the arrival of other pupils and children as

well as school buses. The recklessness of parents

in too much of a hurry endangers the lives of

young children walking around the school.

Drivers need to be aware and alert around

school zones. That is why they were created.

Children get hit every year because of reckless

drivers and as the authorities remined everyone,

being in a hurry is not an excuse to put a child’s

life in danger. Here are some supplementary tips

for safe driving behaviors around school zones.



Reduced Speed Signs

We have all seen the school zone signs. In

Quebec, the common speed around School

Zones is 30km. Remember, the fine for speeding

and not obeying traffic laws in school zones is

usually much higher than in other areas.

Watch for Children

School zones are there to protect the kids. Even

when you are following all the rules, driving

cautiously and not speeding, it is still possible

for accidents to happen. A driver should always

be alert because a child does not always think to

make sure they look both ways, wait for traffic to

pass or not play near the street. When they are

not looking, it is up to the driver to be careful

and protect the child’s life.



School Buses

In Quebec when a school bus turns on its flashing lights or deploys its stop sign, you must stop

at least 5 meters from the bus, whether you are

travelling in the same direction or approaching

from the opposite direction. Offenders face: a

fine of $200 to $300 and a great reduction of

your demerit points.

Be Prepared to Brake

When you are going 30 km an hour, there is

really no need to be stepping on the accelerator.

Instead, coasting is preferable. Keep your foot

above the brake pedal so you can react quickly

in an emergency as you were taught in drivers

training.



Never Text

This goes for anytime you are behind the wheel.

Driving a car is a big responsibility, and not

one to be taken lightly. You must always be on

attentive when operating a vehicle. Texting while

driving, or inattentive driving in general, is an

easy way to injure or kill someone. With so many

more opportunities for bad things to happen, it

is even more important that you put down the

phone and focus on driving in School Zones.

Crosswalk Signs

While not exclusively a School Zone sign, the

yellow and black crosswalk signs are almost

always located within School Zones, as well as

other places. When you spot one of these signs,

watch for pedestrians crossing the street. Many

parents walk their children to and from school,

or allow their young ones to walk on their own.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. They have

the right of way.



Surprising stats

According to CAA, below are some surprising

statistics about dangerous behaviors in school

zones

Nearly a quarter of drivers reported witnessing a near miss or collision in a school zone,

more than half of which involved a child (CAA

polling, 2019).

Nearly 1/2 of Canadians say they

witnessed a distracted driver in a

school zone (CAA polling, 2019).

Nearly 6 in 10 Canadians say there

are more unsafe driving practices in

school zones today than in the past

(CAA polling, 2019).

70% of Canadians say they have

witnessed speeding in school zones, an

increase from polling done in 2016

(CAA polling, 2019).



The top three unsafe motorist

behaviours seen in Canadian school

zones are speeding, illegal parking

or stopping and texting and driving or

distracted driving (CAA polling, 2019).

621 drivers were found speeding in a

one-day assessment that at looked at

13 Quebec school zones between

7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

(CAA-Quebec, 2012).



267 drivers did not stop at a stop

sign and 227 pedestrians jaywalked

in a one-day assessment that looked

at a Saskatchewan-based school zone

between 7:30 to 9:00 am and

2:30 to 4:00 pm

(CAA Saskatchewan, 2019).

September is a dangerous month for pedestrians with more fatalities occurring during this

month than any other (Transport Canada, 2017).