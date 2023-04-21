Another Chomedey business firebombed: Flysky this time

The aftermath of yet another business firebombing in Chomedey – this time it was Flysky on Curé Labelle Blvd. (Photo: Courtesy of Laval Fire Dept.)

In yet another firebombing incident impacting a growing number of businesses in Laval’s Chomedey district, firefighters were forced to put out a blaze early Friday morning at the Flysky Lounge on Curé Labelle Blvd. believed to have been started by arsonists.

It was the second time the bar near the intersection of 7th St. was hit.

An initial firebombing at the address also took place in late March.

Around 5:25 am, a witness called 9-1-1.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene within a little over five minutes determined that the establilshment’s front window had been smashed.

At least 50 firefighters were called in and the fire was under control before 7:30 am.

Damages have been estimated at $300,000 for the building and $100,000 for property inside.

The Laval Fire Dept. has turned responsibility for investigation over to the Laval Police as it is believed arson was the cause of the fire.