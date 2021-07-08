AIPDP launches journal dedicated to improving global education

El-Khoury and Guertin praise Africa-focused movement for its efforts

Although the central African nation of Bénin is more than 4,000 miles from Canada on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the two countries were brought closer together by communications technology last week for the launch of a new educational studies journal, which has the support of a current and a former elected official from Laval.

The Canadian branch of the Association for Educational Innovation and Professional Development (AIPDP) held a Zoom web press conference on June 29 to launch the new journal, Passer des approaches d’enseignement d’hier à celles d’aujourd’hui et de demain.

Côte d’Ivoire and Bénin

Among the guests taking part virtually were Laval-Les Îles MP Fayçal El-Khoury, former City of Laval executive-committee member Jocelyne Guertin, government representatives from the Republic of Bénin and the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and a representative of Marc-Aurèle-Fortin MP Yves Robillard. Guertin is an active member of Montreal-based AIPDP Canada as a general councillor and advisor.

The AIPDP is made up of Quebec, Canadian, African and European professionals from the educational and related fields. The association says it offers an innovative development approach that allows today’s and tomorrow’s generations to be creative and to respond to the different realities that undermine the development of societies in general, although Africa in particular.

Professional members

The AIPDP has followers in Canada, in several African countries (Cameroon, Benin, Ivory Coast and Togo, among others) and on other continents. Because of the support it receives from professionals, the AIPDP says it has expertise in the analysis and restructuring of education systems in African countries, according to the standards of the competency-based approach (PCA).

“This gathering today marks an important step forward in the history of the association with the launch of its pedagogical journal,” said Guertin, while adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to the need for improvements in the primary and secondary levels of education.

COVID impact on schooling

She said the pandemic is depriving hundreds of millions of children around the world of formal schooling, and that the AIPDP has a role to play in solving this dilemma. At the same time, she noted that many problems involving gender equality in education remain unresolved and are an area the association might also explore for solutions.

El-Khoury, who has received political advice from Jocelyne Guertin during his election campaigns in Laval-Les Îles, praised Guertin for her skills in public relations and political strategy, while saying the AIPDP stands to greatly benefit from her presence in their organization.

Useful tool, El-Khoury said

“I have no doubt that through this important project, educators will have in their hands a useful tool to support them throughout their pedagogical mission,” he said regarding the new journal.

‘This journal aims essentially to activate, improve and enrich the teaching and learning practices through in-depth research and studies,’ El-Khoury said

“This journal aims essentially to activate, improve and enrich the teaching and learning practices through in-depth research and studies in order to build bridges while uniting and unifying teaching and learning methods all over the world.

“I would also like to add that this journal’s goal is to promote the presence of women in decision-making positions,” El-Khoury continued, “and to encourage them to insist on their rights while making a difference in their respective communities.

Role of women

“And there is something else I would also like to mention: I am proud to be a member of the federal Parliament, where women have a rightful place. We have a cabinet with parity where women have 50 per cent of the seats and a very important number of them had their beginnings in the House of Commons.

“And before closing, I would like with your permission to draw your attention to the fact that women, through your journal, are playing an important role in the fight against climate change and how to better protect our environment. With all that said, I wish that all of you can get all the benefits from this educational project. Let us with and hope that this project will become exemplary – an example to follow.”