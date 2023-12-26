Agape says school strike impacted donations to Christmas drive

The Youth and Parents AGAPE Association says it struggled this year to gather enough non-perishable items for its annual Christmas food drive.

“We don’t have enough non-perishable items to help families that are in need,” the organization stated on Dec. 15 on its Facebook page. “Due to the school strike and many other reasons, we haven’t received a lot of donations as years past,” they added.

MP Vimy Annie Koutrakis (second from left) participated in Agape’s 2023 Christmas food drive.

At last word, Agape was looking for donations of mac and cheese, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce with and without meat, toilet paper and paper towels.

After joining local elected officials for the launch of Moisson Laval’s 39th Christmas basket campaign, Agape wrote on their social media feed, “Inspiring to see community spirit in action! “Fruitful discussions with provincial and municipal colleagues, highlighting the meaningful work of Moisson Laval,” they added.

“Together, let’s make this festive season brighter for all.”