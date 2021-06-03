Monday, June 7, 2021
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLaval city elections 2021Politics

Action Laval recruits ‘Jacynthe’ to run in Laval’s Vimont district

By Martin C. Barry
Jacynthe Millette-Bilodeau, seen here during a press conference last week to announce she’s running for Action Laval in Vimont in the Nov. 7 elections, recorded five albums during her singing career. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Retired singer is being billed as opposition party’s ‘star’ candidate

For decades now, Quebec’s television viewers and music-buying public have purchased her records and watched her on reality TV.

However, voters in Laval’s Vimont district will decide in November whether Jacynthe Millette-Bilodeau – better known professionally simply as Jacynthe – also scores a Top 10 with them when they go to the polls during the city’s municipal elections.

The Action Laval party announced last week that Jacynthe Millette-Bilodeau would be the party’s “star” candidate in the Nov. 7 vote.

Galati connection

Incumbent Action Laval city councillor for St-Vincent-de-Paul Paolo Galati, who built a career as a showbiz agent prior to entering politics, is credited for having used his connections to recruit her as a city council candidate for the party.

The 41-year-old native of Quebec City has recorded five albums since 1996, when she launched her career while still in her teens. She had two Top 10 hits with Seize the Day and Look Who’s Crying Now, a series of No. 1 hits on Quebec radio stations, and a significant base of fans in Japan.

Works as an ESL teacher

In 2004, she was part of the cast of the French-language reality TV series La Vie Rurale, which was produced by Quebec vocalist and businesswoman Anne-Marie Losique. In more recent years, she’s been a teacher of English as a Second Language (ESL) at École du Bois-Joli in Duvernay/Laval.

‘During my career as an entertainer, I always tried to establish a close connection with people,’ says 41-year-old entertainer and aspiring politician

“During my career as an entertainer, I always tried to establish a close connection with people and to give back by participating in telethons while working with a number of foundations,” she said during a press conference. “Now, as a teacher and as a mom, I continue to be involved as a parent and a volunteer.”

Previous articleCinémas Guzzo theatres reopen, as Quebec relaxes rules for pandemic
Next articleTwo high-end vehicles torched in Chomedey and Ste-Dorothée
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Journalist with the Laval News since 2005. During his 24 years covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

Two high-end vehicles torched in Chomedey and Ste-Dorothée

Montreal movie theatre mogul joins ‘Dragons Den’ crew

Cinémas Guzzo theatres reopen, as Quebec relaxes rules for pandemic

STL offering $1 special fare on smog days