7th annual Fête de Quartier Saint-Bruno a success – despite rain

‘We were very well organized this year,’ said city councillor David De Cotis

In spite of a steady downpour of rain, organizers say the 7th annual Fête de Quartier Saint-Bruno turned into a success all the same, with children and adults alike having a great time.

According to Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis who hosted the event, a range of activities kept everyone who attended in an upbeat mood, despite the sun’s absence.

Sponsors appreciated

“A big thanks to the many generous sponsors without whom this neighbourhood party would not have been possible,” De Cotis said in a statement.

“Special thanks particularly to the lead sponsors, including the Caisse du Centre et de l’Est de Laval, Euro-Marché de Laval, BMW Laval, and Horizon Santé Dominic Fournier pharmacien,” he added.

In addition to traditional children’s activities such as face makeup and inflatable games, De Cotis noted the addition to this year’s event of new activities including one revolving around a Pac-Man theme.

As well, those attending had the opportunity to meet boxing champion Lucian Bute. On the menu were free hot dogs and espresso coffee.

The children had fun

“We were very well organized this year, with several new partners,” said De Cotis. “Nothing can stop children from having a good time, and not even the rain could keep them from going on pony rides, or taking a ride around the grounds on board the mini-train.”

He said preparations are already underway for the 8th annual Fête de Quartier Saint-Bruno during the summer of 2024. In the meantime, he wished all his district’s children a happy and safe return to school and classes.