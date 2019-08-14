365-day countdown to Jeux du Québec-Laval 2020 begins

Seen in the photo are: Brian Cann of Microsoft, Marc DeBlois, of COFJQ – Laval 2020, Josée Vaillancourt of Rôtisseries St-Hubert, François Lallier of MondoAmerica, Laval city manager Jacques Ulysse, SportsQuébec president Michel Allen, Yves Carignan of COFJQ – Laval 2020, Charles Saindon-Courtois of the Rocket de Laval, Mayor Marc Demers, Laval city councillor Nicholas Borne, Jacinthe Godmer of the Caisse Desjardins de l’Ouest de Laval and Julie Perron [co]motion. (PHOTO: COFJQ-Laval 2020)

(TLN) The organizing committee for the 55th Final of the Jeux du Québec-Laval 2020 held a ceremony at the Restaurant 1909 at Place Bell last week to mark exactly one year to the day before the competitions are set to begin next summer.



During a 5 to 7 cocktail event, Mayor Marc Demers rallied supporters sponsoring partners and restated the city’s commitment to holding a memorable games from July 31 to Aug. 8 next year.



“This will be a unique occasion pour all the people of Laval to gather together and carry the torch towards an event of the magnitude of the Jeux du Québec,” he said. “Its success will reflect the effort made by all, be they financial partners, volunteers or citizens.”