365-day countdown to Jeux du Québec-Laval 2020 begins

(TLN) The organizing committee for the 55th Final of the Jeux du Québec-Laval 2020 held a ceremony at the Restaurant 1909 at Place Bell last week to mark exactly one year to the day before the competitions are set to begin next summer.
During a 5 to 7 cocktail event, Mayor Marc Demers rallied supporters sponsoring partners and restated the city’s commitment to holding a memorable games from July 31 to Aug. 8 next year.
“This will be a unique occasion pour all the people of Laval to gather together and carry the torch towards an event of the magnitude of the Jeux du Québec,” he said. “Its success will reflect the effort made by all, be they financial partners, volunteers or citizens.”
