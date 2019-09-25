More than 2,500 cyclists at Laval à vélo start line

Cyclists seen off by Mayor Demers and Olympic medalist Bruny Surin

(TLN) On Sept. 15, the fifth annual Laval à vélo cycling event drew more than 2,500 enthusiasts for the sport to take part under sunny skies.

Families, couples and singles all came out to the eastern end of Laval to cycle over one of four circuits that were available: the 20-kilometres, the 40-kilometre grand tour, the 60-kilometre mega-tour and the 80-kilometre complete tour.

The cyclists who set off from a starting point on the edge of Laval’s Centre de la nature were accompanied by Laval mayor Marc Demers, as well as the event’s official spokesperson, Olympic track and field gold medalist Bruny Surin who is a Chomedey resident.