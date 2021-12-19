18-year-old male stabbed on Mackenzie St. in Chomedey

An 18-year-old male who was stabbed with a knife-like weapon in Chomedey is recovering in hospital where his life is not considered to be in danger, according to the LPD.

A fight in which he was injured is said to have taken place around 9:30 pm on Saturday last week.

An LPD incident report stated that he suffered an injury to the upper body on Mackenzie St., after which he was transported to hospital to be treated.

LPD investigators and crime scene technicians were on the scene the night of the incident and had cordoned off part of the area.

Identity of Cité de la Santé ‘euthanasia’ doctor revealed

An anaesthesiologist at Laval’s Cité de la Santé hospital is waiting for the Quebec College of Physicians to render a verdict in a case involving a police investigation into whether she terminated the life of a patient without following established procedures.

The identity of Dr. Isabelle Desormeau, who is no longer practicing medicine, was revealed after lawyers acting on her behalf applied several times to keep her identity secret, including an intervention to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The LPD has opened an investigation into whether an anaesthesiologist’s actions while treating a patient at Laval’s Cité de la Santé hospital constituted murder. (Photo: Newsfirst Multimedia)

The case goes back to October 2019, when the life of an 84-year-old male patient about to undergo emergency surgery was terminated, according to medical personnel who were witnesses. Since then, the LPD opened an investigation into whether her actions constituted homicide.

During the patient’s intestinal surgery, in which Desormeau participated, the surgeon discovered significant portions of the patient’s intestine which could not be saved and necessitated a long-term intervention with quality-of-life consequences.

After consulting a family member, the surgeon decided that palliative care would be best and returned to the operating room to finish the surgery.

At this point, apparently a heated discussion broke out between Desormeau and some of the nurses over the patient’s long-term prospects and quality-of-life issues.

According to the Montreal daily La Presse, which reported several accounts given by witnesses, Desormeau gave the patient an injection and disconnected him from a respirator. This was done, according to La Presse, in spite of a nurse’s informing the anaesthesiologist that she was not following the accepted medical protocols and procedures.

LPD arrests suspect during firearms search

The Laval Police Department say they have arrested a male suspect they believe was involved in a breaking and entering incident during a search for firearms last week on Laval territory.

The raid was conducted for reasons the LPD said were related to “events involving firearms and street gangs that occurred in recent months.”

Ayoub Machkour, 21, faces charges of breaking and entering, as well as pointing a firearm. He was in custody and was expected to appear in court last Friday.

The LPD said two bullet-proof vests, an air gun and additional evidence were seized during their searches, which were conducted at two homes and in a vehicle.

The police force noted that additional investigations were conducted earlier, on Nov. 22, leading to the arrest of two other individuals and the seizure of a 9 mm firearm.

Anyone who believes they have information which could be useful to this case is invited to contact the LPD on their Info-Line at 450 662 INFO (4636), or by calling 911. The file number is LVL 210728 026.