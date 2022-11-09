11-kilometre-long Rapid Transit Bus (BRT) service to Montreal inaugurated

24/7 reserved BRT lanes quickly connect eastern Laval to central Montreal

(TLN) A new rapid Rapid Transit Bus (BRT) service started to operate from Laval to Montreal last Monday Nov. 7.

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier of Quebec and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Emmanuel Dubourg and Angelo Iacono (Members of Parliament for Bourassa and Alfred-Pellan respectively), on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

A grand opening

Also there to inaugurate the brand-new Pie-IX BRT on Thursday last week were the mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, the director general of the ARTM, Benoît Gendron, as well as the chairman of the STM board Éric Alan Caldwell.

They were accompanied for the occasion by representatives of the City of Laval, the STL, Exo, the SQI and the boroughs of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montréal-Nord, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

Laval-Montreal trajectory

The new high-speed bus service crosses a distance of 11 kilometres, beginning at Saint-Martin Blvd. in Laval where there are 750 incentive parking spots, going towards Montreal’s Pierre-De-Coubertin Ave.

The service is composed of reserved lanes 24h/7days, marked by a colored roadway, mainly situated in the middle of the road, rather than in the right lane. Once completed, the Pie-IX BRT will serve the east of Laval crossing four City of Montreal boroughs.

Buses of the STM, STL and Exo (as of 2023) will circulate along the corridor of the RBS Pie-IX.

It will connect to the green line of the Metro (Pie-IX station), the STL bus service in Laval and the Exo5 commuter train to Mascouche (St-Michel-Montreal-North Station). The 439 Express Pie-IX will become the main lane of the BRT corridor and its daytime frequency will be increased on Montreal Island with three different trajectories.

Ottawa’s contribution

The Canadian federal government granted over $85 million of funding for the completion of this project and the rehabilitation of the Pie-IX bridge. Increased mobility, economic development and improved lifestyle for citizens are at the heart of this ambitious project.

“Thanks to this project, the residents of Laval east and the four boroughs of Montreal will be served by a rapid and safe bus service,” said Alfred-Pellan Liberal MP Angelo Iacono. “This new public transit service will entice residents and visitors, to avoid using cars in favor of more ecological and rapid transportation means,” he added. “This will help reduce our carbon footprint and take a step forward towards a greener future.”