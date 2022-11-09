Your $400 or $600 cheque is on its way

Quebec Premier François Legault.

(Newsfirst) One thing that defines François Legault as Quebec Premier is that when he promises money to citizens he delivers.

During the last election campaign, he promised to send a cheque in the amount of $ 400 or $ 600 to about 6.4 million Quebeckers before Christmas in order to help them to cope with the recent inflation trend. The cheques are on their way to you.

The details

All those whose gross annual income (before deductions) does not exceed $50,000 will be entitled to a cheque for $600. Those who earn less than $ 100,000 a year (but more than $ 50,000) will be entitled to an amount of $ 400, confirmed the Premier at a press conference last week.

Three things you should know about the cheque that the CAQ government will send you to help you with inflation:

To determine the amount of the cheque, Revenu Québec will rely on the tax returns sent last spring. All Quebeckers eligible for financial assistance will automatically receive it.

According to government stats, 6.4 million Quebeckers earn less than $100,000 per year, or 94% of citizens aged 18 and over. Of these, 1.8 million should receive a cheque for $400, while 4.6 million Quebeckers, with incomes of less than $50,000 per year, should get the cheque for $600.

Unlike the $500 tax credit granted at the begin[1]ning of the year, this new provincial assistance will be paid in the form of a cheque.

Thus, the amount to which you are entitled will not be revised downwards if you have an outstanding balance with Revenu Québec.

Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard. (File photo)

You will receive the “gift” by early December. Details surrounding the implementation of the financial assistance, will be confirmed at the announcement of the government’s economic update (or mini-budget), scheduled on November 29.

Furthermore, the government as promised, will assist seniors over 70 with a $ 2200 based again on their gross annual income before deductions.

But considering the recent increase in interest rates, which has created a financial burden on households, the government does not intend to review the cheques amounts.

Finance Minister Eric Girard remains of the opinion that the amounts that will be sent to citizens are “appropriate” in the current economic context.