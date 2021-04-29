Younger employees suffer anxiety from excessive videoconference meetings, says survey

A new study is providing insights on the high degree of anxiety and self-consciousness experienced by those who are part of the younger videoconference-focused work culture.

Among other things, respondents reported mental and emotional concerns as a result of spending an unprecedented amount of time in front of webcams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study showed a significant correlation between younger professionals and reported impact of meeting on video. In the 18-24 age group, 64% commented on the following factors:

Embarrassment over what can be seen in their backgrounds.

Self-consciousness over physical appearance on camera.

Feelings of peer pressure to have cameras on.

The fear of embarrassing disruptions by family members or pets at home.

Being constantly distracted by other meeting expressions or movements during the meeting.

Other key findings include that 63 per cent reported that the number of meetings per week had substantially increased since the pandemic. And 61 per cent of respondents indicated that all those meetings were conducted on video.

“Employers need to shift their policies and have candid conversations with their teams about how many meetings they are having and how they feel about meeting on video,” said Cynthia Watson, CEO of Virtira, a consulting and project management company.

The company specializes in remote advisory and project services to companies to increase virtual team productivity.

“Especially as we move towards hybrid work models, virtual meetings with others aren’t going away,” added Watson. “So employers have an opportunity to implement policies to improve well-being.”

The following recommendations were made based on the findings of the survey: