Yet more hand sanitizer warnings from Health Canada

Health Canada has issued yet another advisory to Canadians regarding hand sanitizers that may pose health risks.

The warning comes following previous notices issued by the federal agency on other hand sanitizer products.

The latest advisory concerns hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, and may pose health risks.

This is the latest list of hand sanitizers on Health Canada’s watch.

Product Recalling Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Biogel Groupe Savon Olympics, Inc. 80098684 0D991 0D992 0D963 0D964 0E998 0E997 0E994 April 2022 July 3, 2020 eSafe Groupe Enov, Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) 20-115 20-120 20-121 April 2021 July 3, 2020 20-125 20-126 20-181 May 2021 Hand Sanitizer Alco-San Crown Chemical Products, Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) 51420-21 51520-20 Not printed on the label July 3, 2020 Healthcare Plus Sanitizing Hand Gel The Color Group, Division of Canadian Custom Packaging 80002430 024002 024012 024022 021032 024042 024072 024082 024092 024003 April 2022 July 3, 2020 Manogel Constant America 80098846 04291 04292 04293 04295 04301 04321 March 2022 July 3, 2020 Sanitagel Jefo Nutrition, Inc. 80098567 07820R414 08520R414 08720R414 March 2021 July 3, 2020 09020R414 09320R414 April 2021

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.