Work begins Sept. 5 on A-25 and A-640 overhead signs

Transports Québec is advising drivers who use several key autoroutes near the Laval region that certain stretches of the A-25, A-40 and A-640 will be partly closed at night to allow workers to safely replace overhead signage used along the highways to provide information on local tourist attractions.

Near Mascouche on the North Shore, workers will be replacing signage structures on the A-25 northbound, where the right-hand lane will be closed.

In Terrebonne, they will be replacing sign structures on the A-640 eastbound, necessitating the closure of the right lane and the shoulder, as well as the on-ramp leading from Claude-Léveillée Ave., with a detour implemented.

On the A-40 eastbound (Lachenaie), the right-hand lane will be closed.

In Repentigny: Workers will be replacing sign structures on the A-40 westbound, necessitating closure of the right-hand lane.

In Charlemagne: They will be replacing structures on the A-40 westbound, necessitating closure of the shoulder.

Transports Québec advises that changing weather conditions could lead to some or all of the work being postponed or cancelled.

Any modifications or changes can be found on the the transport department’s webpage, Québec 511.