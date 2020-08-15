Work begins on new Val-des-Brises interchange

Elected officials from the City of Laval were on hand on Friday at a spot alongside Autoroute 440 near Autoroute 19 and Route 125 to symbolically mark the start of work on the new Val-des-Brises interchange, which is expected to improve traffic management in the area.

The $25-million project will include a new overpass and creation of several highway access ramps and streets. In the end, Robert-Bourassa Blvd. will be joined up to Gaumont St. along the soon-to-be-created Michel-Ange Blvd.

From the left, Laval city councillor for Val-des-Arbres Christiane Yoakim assists Mayor Marc Demers in turning the first soil on Friday Aug. 14 for a two-year road construction project near Autoroute 440 that is expected to improve traffic in the area.

The project will be taking place over two years, with the Quebec Transport Ministry mandated to do the work while also supervising. Bike paths and pedestrian walkways will be integrated into the project at the same time.

Mayor Marc Demers, who did the honors along with Val-des-Arbres city councillor Christiane Yoakim in symbolically turning over the first soil, said the project will improve the flow of traffic between the north and south of Laval, while also boosting business in commercial areas and helping to stimulate employment at the same time.