Work begins on new CHSLD in Laval’s Val-des-Brises

Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard and Minister for Senior Citizens and Caregivers Minister Marguerite Blais marked the start of construction work Tuesday on a new long-term care residence (CHSLD) that will be located on a new street near Autoroute 440 in Val-des-Brises to be called Michel-Ange Boulevard.

Seen in this Sept. 2019 Laval News file photo, Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard and Senior Citizens’ Minister Marguerite Blais have announced the start of work on a new Laval-area CHSLD. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

According to a statement issued by the CAQ government, the new residence will accommodate 242 people who are afflicted by loss of autonomy. The building is being conceived with the some of the latest ideas for long-term care residences, including an emphasis on privacy.

“With the start of work, this new CHSLD project in Laval has completed an important stage going towards its accomplishment,” said Girard. “I am very happy for the seniors in the community as well as their families. We are firmly committed towards assuring the well-being, security, quality of life and comfort of our seniors.”

“Our government is pursuing its major goal, which is the transformation of residential services for seniors,” said Blais. “The new CHSLD in Laval will be built in keeping with the principles for seniors’ residences. It will offer an environment with quality of life to residents and will ensure they have a physical environment that is secure and adapted to their needs.”

Completion of the project is expected to be in 2021, with the first residents moving in by February 2022. The units will be available on a rental basis, with annual fees expected to be moderate.