Woman who drove into Rivière des Mille Îles dies in hospital

A 40-year-old mother who drove her vehicle into the Rivière des Mille Îles a week ago with two children, one of whom did not survive, has now also died.

The Laval Police confirmed Friday to Montreal media that the woman, who was being treated for critical injuries sustained in the incident, died in hospital this morning.

Police were first alerted to the unfolding calamity shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday last week when they received a 9-1-1 call reporting a car was partially submerged in the river.

A search team was quickly sent and managed to rescue the mother and her daughter, but had to give up the search for the missing one-month-old baby when it became too dark.

The Laval Police had reported around mid-day last Monday that the lifeless body of the baby boy had been found.