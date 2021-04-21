Woman pinned in car after accident on Marcel-Villeneuve Ave.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries towards late afternoon on Monday last week after losing control of her car on Marcel Villeneuve Ave. in Laval’s Saint-François district and leaving the road.

According to reports, the driver was proceeding east on Marcel Villeneuve around 4:35 pm when she suffered a medical emergency, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.

The police and the fire department responded to the scene near Montée du Moulin.

According to witness reports, the driver was pinned inside the wrecked car following the accident and the fire department had to intervene with special equipment to free her.

Fourteen firefighters from the Laval Fire Department responded, beginning at 4:38 pm, according to the reports, and they took 20 minutes to free her.

Witnesses say the vehicle flipped several times after leaving the road, before ending up in a ditch alongside Marcel Villeneuve Ave.

According to the witnesses, the responders had initial difficulty getting the woman out through the car’s doors, which were damaged during the tumble, and ended up having to extract her through the rear trunk.

Around 5 pm, she was transported by Urgences-Santé to hospital where she was found to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.