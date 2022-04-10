Woman dies after being hit by truck in le Corbusier/le Carrefour mall parking lot

A 48-year-old woman who was walking through the parking area of a strip mall at the corner of le Corbusier and le Carrefour boulevards on the morning of Friday April 8 died after being run over by a delivery truck.

The Laval Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about the accident around 8 am on Friday. The woman was found unconscious on the parking lot pavement by paramedical personnel who were also summoned.

She was declared dead on the scene. In the meantime, the driver of the truck was taken to hospital to be treated for shock. No charges have been made, although an accident scene investigation by the LPD is underway.