Woman dead after being hit by car on Montée Montrougeau

A female pedestrian in her 50s walking along a bike path on Montée Montrougeau in Fabreville was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night around 6:30 pm after the vehicle veered out of control.

According to a police report, the car was going north on Montrougeau near Marian St. when, for a reason not yet completely understood, it ended up in the oncoming lane going against head-on traffic.

The vehicle then hit a street sign, following which it struck the pedestrian who was on the bike path at the time.

Police officers tried to revive the victim until paramedics arrived, although unsuccessfully. The victim was transported by Urgences Santé to hospital, where she was declared dead.

According to police, the driver, a woman in her late 40s who was not injured in the accident, is not believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They said the vehicle may have had a mechanical failure or the driver suffered a sudden medical crisis. The driver is not facing charges.

Accident investigators were on the scene following the accident, and the Laval Fire Department was called and issued alerts on Twitter about some possible power blackouts because the vehicle struck an electric power pole.