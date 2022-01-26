Woman, 80, dies in Sainte-Dorothée house fire

An 80-year-old woman from Mimosa St. in Sainte-Dorothée is dead and her home has up to $40,000 in damages following a fire last Monday night.

Laval Fire Department firefighters found the woman alone and unconscious after entering the dwelling which was ablaze.

Although she was immediately transported to hospital, she was later declared dead by medical personnel.

The home on Mimosa St. in Sainte-Dorothée where an 80-year-old woman was found following a fire last Monday night. (Photo: Courtesy of TVA Nouvelles)

A lit but unattended cigarette is suspected to have been the source of the fire, said fire department officials, while noting that a smoke detector was installed in the home but wasn’t working.