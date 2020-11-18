Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Fires

Witnesses sought to help resolve fatal fire in Ste-Rose

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public's cooperation in locating witnesses to a fatal fire that occurred in October in...
Home Fires
FiresPolice

Witnesses sought to help resolve fatal fire in Ste-Rose

Renata Isopo
By Renata Isopo

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public’s cooperation in locating witnesses to a fatal fire that occurred in October in the Ste-Rose sector.

Investigators are looking for information or images that have not yet been submitted to the case.

Chronology of facts:

On October 9, 2020, at around 11 p.m., a fire broke out in a residence in the Ste-Rose sector, in which one person was killed.

Since then, the investigation has unveiled that a few minutes before the fire, a group of people were near the bus terminal, near the Ste-Rose Educational Daycare, located at 2 Terrasse Dufferin, who may be able to provide important information.

The SPL urgently seeks to communicate with these individuals. Investigators would also like to meet witnesses who have not come forward in order to resolve and to try to move the case forward.

Any information to help advance the investigation can be communicated on the the SPL’s Info Line, 450 662 ‑ INFO (4636) or by dialing 911 and saying you are calling about LVL file 201009 069.

Previous articleCISSS de Laval to hold Annual General Meeting on Thursday Nov. 19
Renata Isopo
Renata Isopohttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Freelance journalist for Newsfirst Multimedia.

Related Articles

Fires

Witnesses sought to help resolve fatal fire in Ste-Rose

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public's cooperation in locating witnesses to a fatal fire that occurred in October in...
Read more
Health

CISSS de Laval to hold Annual General Meeting on Thursday Nov. 19

Yves Carignan, chair of the board of the CISSS de Laval, and Chantal Friset, acting CEO, would like to invite Laval residents...
Read more
Breaking News

Demers not certain he’ll run again for mayor in 2021

Laval mayor Marc Demers says he's not certain he'll be seeking a third term in the municipal elections in November next year,...
Read more

Weather

Latest Articles

Fires

Witnesses sought to help resolve fatal fire in Ste-Rose

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public's cooperation in locating witnesses to a fatal fire that occurred in October in...
Read more
Health

CISSS de Laval to hold Annual General Meeting on Thursday Nov. 19

Yves Carignan, chair of the board of the CISSS de Laval, and Chantal Friset, acting CEO, would like to invite Laval residents...
Read more
Breaking News

Demers not certain he’ll run again for mayor in 2021

Laval mayor Marc Demers says he's not certain he'll be seeking a third term in the municipal elections in November next year,...
Read more
Breaking News

CSSL school in L-D-R closed by COVID-19 outbreak

The Centre de services scolaire de Laval's École primaire Marcel-Vaillancourt in Laval's Laval-des-Rapides sector is closing its doors for two weeks...
Read more
Health

Researchers in Laval and Montreal score breakthrough in neurogenerative disease treatment

Researchers from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Laval and Montreal said on Monday that they have managed to demonstrate...
Read more
Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Fires

Witnesses sought to help resolve fatal fire in Ste-Rose

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public's cooperation in locating witnesses to a fatal fire that occurred in October in...
Read more
Health

CISSS de Laval to hold Annual General Meeting on Thursday Nov. 19

Yves Carignan, chair of the board of the CISSS de Laval, and Chantal Friset, acting CEO, would like to invite Laval residents...
Read more
Breaking News

Demers not certain he’ll run again for mayor in 2021

Laval mayor Marc Demers says he's not certain he'll be seeking a third term in the municipal elections in November next year,...
Read more

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

CISSS de Laval to hold Annual General Meeting on Thursday Nov....

Demers not certain he’ll run again for mayor in 2021

CSSL school in L-D-R closed by COVID-19 outbreak