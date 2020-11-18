Witnesses sought to help resolve fatal fire in Ste-Rose

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public’s cooperation in locating witnesses to a fatal fire that occurred in October in the Ste-Rose sector.

Investigators are looking for information or images that have not yet been submitted to the case.

Chronology of facts:

On October 9, 2020, at around 11 p.m., a fire broke out in a residence in the Ste-Rose sector, in which one person was killed.

Since then, the investigation has unveiled that a few minutes before the fire, a group of people were near the bus terminal, near the Ste-Rose Educational Daycare, located at 2 Terrasse Dufferin, who may be able to provide important information.

The SPL urgently seeks to communicate with these individuals. Investigators would also like to meet witnesses who have not come forward in order to resolve and to try to move the case forward.

Any information to help advance the investigation can be communicated on the the SPL’s Info Line, 450 662 ‑ INFO (4636) or by dialing 911 and saying you are calling about LVL file 201009 069.