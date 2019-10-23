Winners chosen in ‘Mon quartier fleuri’ gardens contest

The team from Chomedey won a people’s choice award. Seen here are Ellie Hoff, Marie, Émylie Pouliot, Isabelle Lepore and Lise Robichaud.

(TLN) On Oct. 8, the City of Laval announced the winners of its “Mon quartier fleuri” beautiful gardens contest, which is now in its third year.

According to the city, around 2,600 Laval residents voted for their favourite garden through a Facebook page between Aug. 12 to 31.

The team from Sainte-Rose chosen by the jury: Myriam Breton, Jérémy Bordage and François Breton.

The winners are…

In the end, a garden located on Chomedey Blvd. between city hall and the 1333 building, won. In fact, the team from Chomedey garnered the most votes – 647.

In the meantime, a jury chose a garden overseen by a team in Sainte-Rose, which received a 90 per cent grading. It is located on Curé Labelle Blvd. near the exit ramp for the Marius Dufresne bridge.