Whyte’s Foods closing its Sainte-Rose plant by Dec. 30

Blaming persistent labour shortages for an inability to meet minimum production targets, Whyte’s Foods has announced the closure of its plant in the Laval district of Sainte-Rose.

The company, headquartered in Sainte-Thérèse just north of Laval, is due to close the Sainte-Rose facility on Dec. 30.

Over the next few weeks, the company will move its production and equipment to other plants in Quebec (Saint-Louis de Richelieu) and Ontario (Wallaceburg).

“Although the closure of the Sainte-Rose plant will result in the relocation of certain employees and equipment, the head office will remain in Quebec,” the company says in a statement.

“For Sainte-Rose employees, Whyte’s Foods aspires – to the best of its ability – to relocate as many as possible to its other Quebec locations,” says the company.

“The company has dedicated resources to help rehire those for whom relocation will not be an option and provide emotional support to those who feel the need. Physical and mental health is and will remain at the heart of Whyte’s priorities.”

Whyte’s Foods says it “is grateful for the Sainte-Rose community and would like to thank the community of Sainte-Rose for their support along the way.”

“This difficult decision was necessary to secure the future of the company. Whyte’s Foods will continue serving North American and Canadian food service consumers by producing high-quality pickled products.”