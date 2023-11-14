‘White powder’ mailings under investigation by LPD

The Laval Police Dept. says it has opened an investigation after several residents were seemingly chosen at random by an unknown perpetrator to receive mailed letters containing an unidentified white powder along with extortion threats.

A spokesperson for the LPD said on Tuesday that 10 residents had been identified as having received the mailings so far.

The spokesperson said samples of the powder have been sent to a lab for analysis.

The LPD is advising anyone who believes they may also have received one of the envelopes to handle it cautiously, call the LPD and wait for officers to arrive.

The LPD can be contacted through their special hotline at 450-662-INFO (4636).