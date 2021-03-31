What’s wrong with this picture?

While the City of Laval is currently in the midst of a campaign to promote how easy it supposedly is to report broken streetlights online or through a dedicated app, Laval city councillor for Vimont Michel Poissant sent in this ironic photo taken along des Laurentides Blvd. deflating the city’s claim somewhat.

According to Poissant, who is currently running for mayor in the November municipal elections, around 34 street lights on the overpass that takes des Laurentides Blvd. over Autoroute 440 have been broken for months, even though he claims to have reported them as have others living in his district.

The Laval News contacted the city administration for an explanation of the apparent shortfall, but we had not received a reply by our deadline earlier this week.

We will be following up on this story in our next issue.