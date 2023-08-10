Weather office issues severe thunderstorm watch

A map of the affected thunderstorm watch area issued by Environment Canada.

Environment Canada issued a statement late Thursday morning saying that a severe thunderstorm watch would be in effect in Laval and over a wide-ranging area of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario until the early morning hours on Friday.

According to the federal weather agency, fonditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain this afternoon and evening.

They point out that large hail can damage property and cause injury, while strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

As well, the weather service notes that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, and that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.