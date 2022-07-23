Weather office declares a severe thunderstorm watch

The Environment Canada weather service has declared a severe thunderstorm watch for the Laval and Montreal areas beginning Saturday afternoon and extending to after 5 am Sunday, with conditions being favourable to the development of strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The weather service warns that large hail stones under such conditions can damage property and cause injury.

As well, strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

The agency says it should also be remembered that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, and that water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.

As well, they note that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. As such, best to remember: When thunder roars, go indoors!