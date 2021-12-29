Weather advisory issued for New Year’s Day 2022

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday afternoon, suggesting that the beginning of 2022 could be messy in Laval and other areas of Quebec.

According to the national weather service, a “mixed bag of precipitation” is expected for the beginning of the new year on Saturday Jan. 1.

Environment Canada says a developing low pressure system over the southwestern United States will affect the province of Quebec beginning Saturday afternoon.

Regions to the north and to the west of its track will receive significant snowfall amounts while rain will occur further south.

A period of freezing rain could also affect the regions near the St Lawrence River and the Chaleur Bay. Behind this feature, moderate to strong westerly winds will cause a significant drop in the temperatures on Sunday.

As of this past Wednesday afternoon, the low pressure system’s track remained fairly uncertain, although the exact types and amounts of precipitation forecasted would depend on it, Environment Canada said, while adding that, under the circumstances, travelers might want to “consider modifying any non-essential travel plans.”