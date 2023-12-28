Warning issued over fraudulent texts demanding toll payments for A-25 bridge

The sub-contractor that collects tolls from motorists who pass between Laval and Montreal over the Autoroute 25 bridge is warning about a fraudulent text-based scheme targeting drivers.

Concession A25 operates the electronic toll gathering system and also designed and built the bridge.

The Autoroute 25 bridge between Laval and Montreal is managed by a private firm sub-contracted by the Quebec highways ministry. (Photo: Courtesy of Concession A25)

The fraudulent texts, which convincingly appear to originate from the company, claim that unpaid amounts are owed and that there will be penalties if payment isn’t made before a deadline.

A hyperlink leading to a website where action purportedly can be taken is embedded in the text, although clicking on it can lead to malware being downloaded, as well as other consequences that can compromise personal and banking information.

Concession A25 says recipients should report the messages by replying to 7726 – SPAM on most keypads – in the “to:” field, which enables mobile operators to investigate the message’s content.

This will tell your cellular provider to open an investigation on the contents of the message.

You can also report it to your local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.