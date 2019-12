Pictured above Vimy, Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis is surrounded by her husband Gerry and their children Michael, Antony, Christina and Mathew.

(TLN) On Monday November 25th, recently-elected Liberal MP for Vimy Annie Koutrakis took the oath of office. The ceremony took place with friends and families present.

After swearing allegiance to the crown, Koutrakis said: “This role I take seriously and I see myself defending with vigor and diligence the interests of all citizens of Vimy.“I believe in democracy and the importance of representing honestly and to the best of my capacities my constituents,” she added.