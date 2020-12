The City of Laval issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying that a fire in a recycling yard in Vimont that had burned since last Saturday is finally under control.

“Laval’s firefighters are ending the year with a sense of accomplishment,” said the statement issued by the city’s public affairs department and the mayor’s office.

According to the city, the Laval Fire Department will continue monitoring the site over the coming days to ensure there is no flareup.