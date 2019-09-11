LPD vehicles damaged during car chase in Vimont

Suspect had no driver’s license and was charged with DUI

(TLN) A police chase involving six police cars ended last week in a multi-car pileup in Laval’s Vimont district.

In addition to the vehicular carnage, four policemen had to be transported to hospital afterwards as a result of minor injuries they sustained.

No driver’s license

The incident started when Laval Police officers spotted a Jeep Liberty travelling at very low speed, although erratically. After running a license plate check, the officers found the owner of the vehicle hadn’t renewed his driver’s license and tried to intercept him.

The Jeep Liberty increased its speed and took dangerous shortcuts across several centre medians before heading out onto Autoroute 19 while driving against the traffic. The police were determined the keep up the chase as they realized the driver could easily cause a head-on collision.

Rammed police cars

According to witness accounts, the police had a very hard time getting the driver to come out of the car and surrender. They say that in trying to flee, the driver repeatedly rammed several police vehicles before finally being cornered.

The suspect, who was described as being a male around 25 years of age, was finally arrested on Dagenais Blvd. near the A-19.

One of the things that brought him to a halt in the end was the fact his Jeep had a flat tire. He was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicants and with causing the police to chase him down.