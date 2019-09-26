Victim Search: Online Lure

Mario Jr Huard

Laval police arrested Huard Sept. 4 for online luring, making sexually explicit materials available online and breaking conditions.

According to an SPL news release, Huard contacted an 11-year-old girl on Messenger last fall and corresponded with her for several days allegedly sending sexually explicit images and videos to the victim.

Huard used the Facebook profile Sakapfet Rose claiming to be 22 years old, and police say he carried on the exchange with his victim in full knowledge of her being a minor.

Investigators in the Major Crimes Division have reason to believe that Huard contacted or tried to contact other victims through social media.

Huard is being detained and will return to court Oct. 9.

Those with information are asked to contact the SPL confidentially at 450-662-INFO or by calling 911 and mentioning the file LVL 181212065.