Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Two men shot in Laval

By Laval News Staff

Two men aged 19 and 20 were injured by gun projectiles in the Chomedey neighborhood of Laval, on the night of Tuesday September 14, to Wednesday September 15.

The two victims were targeted around 11 p.m. by gunfire in front of a residence on Léandre-Descotes Street, near Henri-Duplessis Street.

The two young men, known to the police, were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A fire broke out just after the shots were fired in the garage of the residence, but which the firefighters quickly brought under control.

The origin of this fire is unknown.

The scene was protected by a security perimeter to allow investigators to analyze it early in the day, according to Laval police.

Thanks to witness information, a man in his twenties was arrested later in Montreal in a vehicle.

Laval News Staff

