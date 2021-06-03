Two high-end vehicles torched in Chomedey and Ste-Dorothée

The Laval Police Department is investigating fires that destroyed pricey cars last week in Chomedey and Sainte-Dorothée.

The first incident, around 11:30 pm, was on Devonshire St. in Chomedey.

A witness contacted 9-1-1 to report hearing an explosion, after which the vehicle, parked on the street, was consumed in flames.

A few hours later, another expensive car parked on des Roseaux St. in Sainte-Dorothée was also destroyed by fire.

Again, a witness called 9-1-1 after hearing an explosion followed by intense fire. Although the LPD do not believe the two incidents are related, they have opened an investigation all the same.

Car chase with stolen vehicle from Laval ends in Montreal

Two people driving a stolen vehicle led the officers of the Service de police de Laval (SPL) in a chase that finally ended in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, in Montreal, on Sunday evening.

The theft of the Subaru brand vehicle, in the Saint-Vincentde-Paul sector, was reported to the police a few hours earlier.

He had been seen in the neighborhood originally, but the driver had greatly accelerated and was difficult to catch up, according to Lieutenant Jean-François Gignac, of the SPL.

It was finally at the intersection of Boulevard Henri-Bourassa and Rue Saint-Hubert that the vehicle was abandoned, in very poor condition, after it lost control.

The two suspects fled, and after police raided the area, one of them, a man in his twenties, was found and arrested. The investigation is still ongoing to find the other fugitive.