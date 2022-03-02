Trudeau speaks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office issued a statement Wednesday evening saying he spoke earlier in the day with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to express solidarity and extend further support to the people of Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Courtesy Government of Ukraine)

According to the PMO, Trudeau commended Zelenskyy for his “outstanding bravery and front-line leadership,” calling it inspirational for Canadians and people around the world.

The PMO said Zelenskyy thanked Trudeau “for announcing meaningful and punitive sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs in Russia who are directly responsible for this unprovoked invasion or help support it.”

The statement said that Zelenskyy also welcomed Canada’s announcement of further military support.

The PMO said Trudeau reiterated his commitment to continue supporting the Ukrainian people, “while working alongside allies and international partners to hold Russia accountable for its unjustifiable and illegal invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory.”

The two leaders discussed ways in which Canada could continue to support Ukraine in the immediate future.

The PMO said Trudeau asked that President Zelenskyy keep safe and wished him well in the coming days.