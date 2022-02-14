Trudeau invokes federal Emergencies Act to deal with ‘Freedom Convoy’ truckers’ protests

Saying the federal government was taking action after consulting territorial and provincial leaders across Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced late Monday afternoon that Ottawa is invoking the Emergencies Act to deal with the Freedom Convoy 2022 protests which continue to occupy the nation’s capital and have resulted in the closing of several border crossings between Canada and the U.S.

“I want to be very clear: The scope of these measures will be time-limited, geographically-targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address,” said Trudeau.

He said the Emergencies Act “will be used to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies at all levels across the country. This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people’s jobs and restoring confidence in our institutions.”

Seen here during a press conference in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Monday Feb. 14.

Justice Minister David Lametti said that having now declared a public order emergency, the Liberal government will table a declaration in Parliament as required within the next seven days.

But the declaration will only last 30 days unless it is renewed. “However, we can and sincerely hope to revoke the emergency much sooner,” Lametti said.