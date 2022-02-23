Trudeau cancels Emergencies Act

While saying that a Parliamentary investigation into the causes and consequences of Freedom Convoy 2022 will begin in the next 60 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday afternoon that the Liberal government is lifting the Emergencies Act, which was invoked to deal with the tumult that reigned in the heart of the nation’s capital for more than three weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the lifting of the Emergencies Act Wednesday, with an inquiry into the Freedom Convoy to begin within 60 days.

“The situation is no longer an emergency,” Trudeau told journalists, while adding, “We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe.”

Canada’s Governor General, Mary Simon, signed an official assent on Wednesday, which brought the state of emergency to an end.

The Prime Minister said the decision to revoke the act came after the government consulted with police authorities across the country, who gave assurances they could deal with any further incidents with existing law enforcement tools and provisions found in the Criminal Code of Canada.