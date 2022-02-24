Ottawa announces new sanctions on Russia, following invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday afternoon that Canada will be imposing additional sanctions against Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine.

“Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine,” said Trudeau. “Canada is taking strong action to stand up for what is right and protect the rights and freedoms of the Ukrainian people.

Flanked by several of his cabinet ministers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions on Wednesday against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

“Let me be clear: there will be serious consequences for Russia’s actions. Together with our allies and partners, we will continue to take decisive action to support the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Ukraine and by extension, democratic principles, freedom, and human rights around the world.”

“Today, we woke up to a changed world,” said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, whose personal roots are Ukrainian. “Russia has launched a brutal and unprovoked attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine – a country of more than 40 million people who have sought nothing but peace and freedom.

“Canada understands what is at stake. We know that the people of Ukraine, in fighting for their lives and their sovereignty, are fighting for us, too. They are fighting for democracy, and we stand with them.”

The new sanctions on Russia, which build on measures first announced on February 22, include:

Imposing restrictions on 58 additional Russian individuals and entities, including banks, financial elites and their families;

Sanctioning members of the Russian Security Council, including the Defence Minister, the Finance Minister, and the Justice Minister;

Imposing restrictions on four Ukrainian individuals for their collaboration with Russia to destabilize Ukraine; and

Restricting exports to Russia by halting new export permit applications and cancelling valid export permits, with a limited number of exceptions for critical medical supply chains.

The Prime Minister also announced that Canada will take additional and immediate measures to support Ukrainians and people residing in Ukraine, and to make it easier and faster for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and their accompanying immediate family members to return to Canada. These new measures include: